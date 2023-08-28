Wiregrass Gives Back
Woman becomes second indicted in suspected mortgage fraud

Kriser’s office manager, Shelley Brown, faces 57 felony counts of either mortgage fraud or forgery.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A homebuilder’s assistant becomes the second person indicted on fraud and charges in an alleged mortgage scam.

Grand jurors accused Shelley Lynn Brown of over 50 felony forgery and fraud counts.

Investigators claim Brown, an office manager, and her boss, Ryan Kriser, rigged paperwork needed to close loans, including fraudulent certificates of occupancy and termite bonds.

Houston County deputies arrested them in March.

Kriser, who owns Smart Homes of the Wiregrass and recently closed another business, was indicted on 29 charges.

Both suspects have tentative trial dates this year.

