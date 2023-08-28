Woman becomes second indicted in suspected mortgage fraud

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A homebuilder’s assistant becomes the second person indicted on fraud and charges in an alleged mortgage scam.

Grand jurors accused Shelley Lynn Brown of over 50 felony forgery and fraud counts.

Investigators claim Brown, an office manager, and her boss, Ryan Kriser, rigged paperwork needed to close loans, including fraudulent certificates of occupancy and termite bonds.

Related: Homebuilder indicted on fraud charges.

Houston County deputies arrested them in March.

Kriser, who owns Smart Homes of the Wiregrass and recently closed another business, was indicted on 29 charges.

Both suspects have tentative trial dates this year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.