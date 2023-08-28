Wiregrass Gives Back
Tropical Storm Idalia: What to watch for

Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.
Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.(NOAA)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is cautious optimism for the Wiregrass Sunday as we track Tropical Storm Idalia.

The system will kick out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf Monday, heading northward. The computer model guidance and the National Hurricane Center’s forecast are indicating a turn to the northeast before landfall Wednesday.

While these are current indications, subtle changes to the steering currents aloft could bring Idalia farther westward, thus increasing impacts across our area.

There will be some westerly wind shear aloft across the northern part of the circulation during the trek northward, but oftentimes as tropical storms rev up into hurricanes, the outflow from deep convection can overcome that shear.

Do not be surprised to see Idalia become a major hurricane (Category 3-5) in the Gulf.

Remain vigilant and prepared for action. If the turn northeastward does not happen late Tuesday into Wednesday, our impacts will be much greater.

