Shelter-in-place still in effect at UNC due to threat of armed person, suspect at-large

The initial alert for an “armed, dangerous person” was issued just after 1 p.m.
Campus police have released a photo of the suspect, who remains at-large.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect who prompted a shelter-in-place at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon is still at-large, the university said.

The order was given Monday due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person” on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. The alert has remained active since. Around 3:15 p.m., the university announced that all classes and events have been canceled for the rest of the day.

Campus police have since shared a photo of the suspect, and are considering the person armed and dangerous. If he is seen, campus police are urging others to keep their distance and call 911 immediately.

UNC person of interest
UNC person of interest(UNC Police)

CBS affiliate WNCN reported a large police presence was on scene, including officers patrolling with guns drawn. WNCN said there was a heavy presence in the area of the bell tower, which is also near Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has been in contact with law enforcement and other safety officials and has pledged “all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”

“My office is in communication with law enforcement and officials at UNC-Chapel Hill who are taking precautions to protect campus safety following today’s shooting,” Cooper said in a statement. “This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community.”

The school is urging anyone off campus to stay away until it can be secured.

Monday’s incident comes exactly one week after fall semester classes began.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

