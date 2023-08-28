Scattered Showers Today, Trop. Storm Idalia In The Gulf

SYNOPSIS - Tropical Storm Idalia will become a hurricane by the end of Monday as it takes advantage of a very warm eastern Gulf of Mexico. This could bring some showers and gusty wind to the Wiregrass on the western side of the storm’s center on Wednesday, but the further to the east the center goes, the lower our chance of rain and other impacts. Any wiggle to the left of the current anticipated track can increase our chance of impacts greatly, so we can’t let our guard down yet. The current trend is for this to be a monster category 3 or 4 hurricane when it comes ashore. We have to pay attention until we can further nail down the track of this storm.

TODAY - Partly sunny, scattered PM showers. High near 95°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, occasional showers. Low near 74°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 92°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, watching for impacts from Idalia. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 Foot Or Less

