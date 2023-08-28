Wiregrass Gives Back
Saban breaks tradition, doesn’t release depth chart ahead of game one

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - The media room fell quiet as Alabama head coach Nick Saban began with opening statements Monday. His first order of business was discussing the team proving people wrong when it comes to the Tide’s identity.

Shortly after, he let it be known he would not be releasing a depth chart at the time. Coach Saban said the depth chart is not only confusing but causes issues in the locker room.

“I want all of our players to continue to compete, continue to compete for playing time, and try to play at the highest level. I don’t want anyone on our team to think they’re a backup player and you know the depth chart kind of does that.”, said Saban

Jalen Milroe has been taking most of the first-team snaps but it may be a game time decision by the head coach regarding who takes the starting spot against Middle Tennessee.

