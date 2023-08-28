Wiregrass Gives Back
Milky Moo’s to close Ozark location

Milky Moos ice cream shop in Ozark, Alabama closing September 1.
Milky Moos ice cream shop in Ozark, Alabama closing September 1.(Milky Moo's)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local ice cream shop in downtown Ozark has decided to close their doors to the public.

The Ozark location of Milky Moos will be closing permanently on September 1, according to the store’s Facebook page.

According to the owners, the closing is allegedly due to “unforeseen circumstances and issues with bringing the building up to standard...”

The Enterprise location will still be open.

