Milky Moo’s to close Ozark location

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local ice cream shop in downtown Ozark has decided to close their doors to the public.

The Ozark location of Milky Moos will be closing permanently on September 1, according to the store’s Facebook page.

According to the owners, the closing is allegedly due to “unforeseen circumstances and issues with bringing the building up to standard...”

The Enterprise location will still be open.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.