Local business reflects on hurricane sales tax holiday

Sales Tax Holiday
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several stores are ensuring customers have what they need during Florida’s second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. It went into effect Saturday.

Management at The Home Depot in Panama City Beach said they’ve already seen an increase in foot traffic. They said their sandbags, plywood, water pallets, flashlights, batteries, and other hurricane-related items are in high demand.

They also encourage people to buy supplies now instead of waiting until the last minute.

“You can never be too prepared,” Assistant Store Manager Missy Lawson said. “Always make sure you have sandbags to keep the water out. Always make sure that your windows have plywood over them to keep the debris from going into your home. Always make sure you have plenty of water. We sell it by the pallet.”

However, staff said they have extra emergency supplies on-hand just in case a natural disaster strikes sooner than expected.

“Our store manager works very closely with our district manager to make sure we have emergency loads to support our community,” Lawson said. ““Hurricanes really affect our community with us being on the coast, so we always make sure our customers have the supplies they need to keep their families safe.”

The sales tax holiday ends Sept. 8.

You can find the list of items that qualify for the holiday by visiting the state’s website.

