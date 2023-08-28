Wiregrass Gives Back
Jordan Melton’s name to be added to Alabama Firefighters Memorial

Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Alabama Firefighters Memorial(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly two months since Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton died after someone shot him at his fire station. Now, work is underway to add his name to a monument dedicated to fallen Alabama firefighters.

Representatives with the Alabama Fire College met with officials from the Birmingham Fire Department last week about honoring Melton.

Whether it’s an accident, natural causes, or traumatic injury, as was the case of Melton, when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, their name can be added to the Alabama Fire Fighter Memorial.

The firefighter memorial is considered hallowed ground to the fire service in Alabama according to Matt Russell, executive director of the Alabama Fire College.

The memorial sits next to a lake on the grounds of the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa. John Melton’s name will be added to one of the obelisks as soon as the request is approved by the state of Alabama.

“This is a place for family to come and visit their loved ones to remember the good times that they’ve had, the service that they provided to their community,” said Russell.

Russell said the documentation and paperwork is being processed through the city of Birmingham with Melton’s family right now.

It it’s approved in time by the state, Jordan Melton’s name would be one of 16 added to the monument during a ceremony in early October.

