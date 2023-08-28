Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Jackson County fuel tax going up in 2024

Individual counties are allowed to increase gas tax under Florida statutes.
Individual counties are allowed to increase gas tax under Florida statutes.(kptv)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - The impact of natural disasters, inflation and the increase in minimum wage in Florida has pushed Jackson County to increase its fuel tax.

Individual counties are allowed to increase gas tax under Florida statutes. The five-cent tax increase can only fund the roads.

The goal is to make the Road and Bridge Department self-sustaining. It is estimated by the county that this tax will generate five million dollars.

70% of that revenue will come from out-of-town traffic.

“The overwhelming challenges economically have pushed them [Jackson County Commission] to a point where they felt like they didn’t have another choice, Wilanne Danials, the Jackson County Administrator, said. “And they are certainly sensitive to our citizen’s needs. The decision is based on the fact that people who don’t live here will help fund this tax,” she added.

Daniels said the decision to add the tax was not an easy one. However, it is necessary because they have already done as much as they can, like freezing county jobs.

The tax will go into effect on January 1. Diesel is exempt from the tax.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.
Tropical Storm Idalia: What to watch for
Tropical depression forms off Yucatan Peninsula on August 26, 2023.
Hurricane could develop as storm churns toward Florida coast
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing
Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body
Jakayla Williams via August 25, 2023 court hearing
“Dazed” baby killer mom appears at brief hearing

Latest News

Fire Chief Charles Brunner says the grant is needed because the price of fire engines have gone...
Grant offsets cost of new Jackson Co. fire engine
Jesse Morgan Hinson was sentenced to 51 months in prison for his six-month real estate...
Troy man sentenced for mail fraud
Authorities say 26-year-old Randall Holley was arrested after a call about an argument and...
Walton County man arrested in drunken shooting
Imagine: Water rising, building up every day on your property with no way to stop it. That is...
Water well woes persist in Daleville
The impact of natural disasters, inflation and the increase in minimum wage in Florida has...
Jackson County fuel tax going up in 2024