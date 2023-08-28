Jackson County fuel tax going up in 2024

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - The impact of natural disasters, inflation and the increase in minimum wage in Florida has pushed Jackson County to increase its fuel tax.

Individual counties are allowed to increase gas tax under Florida statutes. The five-cent tax increase can only fund the roads.

The goal is to make the Road and Bridge Department self-sustaining. It is estimated by the county that this tax will generate five million dollars.

70% of that revenue will come from out-of-town traffic.

“The overwhelming challenges economically have pushed them [Jackson County Commission] to a point where they felt like they didn’t have another choice, Wilanne Danials, the Jackson County Administrator, said. “And they are certainly sensitive to our citizen’s needs. The decision is based on the fact that people who don’t live here will help fund this tax,” she added.

Daniels said the decision to add the tax was not an easy one. However, it is necessary because they have already done as much as they can, like freezing county jobs.

The tax will go into effect on January 1. Diesel is exempt from the tax.

