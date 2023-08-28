Wiregrass Gives Back
Jackson County Fire Department receives grant that accounts inflation

Fire Chief Charles Brunner said the grant is needed because the price of fire engines have gone up.(Cailey Wright)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - Jackson County Fire Department is getting a new fire engine but it’s also a big cost for the department considering inflation.

Luckily, a federal grant is helping ease the burden by covering 90% of the expense. That adds up to about $500,000.

The county will still be responsible for about $50,000.

Fire Chief Charles Brunner said the grant is needed because the price of fire engines has gone up.

“We saw a significant amount of inflation for the same vehicle with the same specifications.,” Brunner said. “We saw that the fire truck went up about $150,000 in price just over two years with inflation.”

The new truck will be on the road by the end of 2025 and replace a 20-year-old truck. Brunner said the replacement is necessary to keep engines up-to-date and reliable.

He said the new truck will have more than enough compartment space for gear and our tools. It will also have a new pump with less strain than the old one.

