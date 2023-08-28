Jackson County Fire Department receives grant that accounts inflation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - Jackson County Fire Department is getting a new fire engine but it’s also a big cost for the department considering inflation.

Luckily, a federal grant is helping ease the burden by covering 90% of the expense. That adds up to about $500,000.

The county will still be responsible for about $50,000.

Fire Chief Charles Brunner said the grant is needed because the price of fire engines has gone up.

“We saw a significant amount of inflation for the same vehicle with the same specifications.,” Brunner said. “We saw that the fire truck went up about $150,000 in price just over two years with inflation.”

The new truck will be on the road by the end of 2025 and replace a 20-year-old truck. Brunner said the replacement is necessary to keep engines up-to-date and reliable.

He said the new truck will have more than enough compartment space for gear and our tools. It will also have a new pump with less strain than the old one.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.