FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 0 of high school football is in the books which means it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Warren Axton, Enterprise:

Wildcat quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in Enterprise’s 63-14 win over Eufaula. Axton completed 11-of-12 passes for 179 yards and three TD and also rushed for 47 yards and two scores on just three carries.

Junior Smith, Dale County:

Junior Smith topped 100 yards rushing and receiving in the Warriors’ 33-20 win over Class 2A No. 6 ranked Ariton. Junior Smith had 101 yards rushing on 14 carries with two TDs and caught three passes for 106 yards and one TD and added eight tackles on defense with a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery.

Trevor Johnson, Ariton:

Johnson was in on 11 tackles, including three for losses, and had a caused fumble in the Purple Cats’ 33-20 loss to Dale County.

Omarion Pinckney, Daleville:

Warhawk quarterback accounted for 289 yards and all three scores (22, 6 and 18 yards) during a 49-22 loss to Goshen. He rushed for 211 yards on 20 carries and the three scores and threw for 78 yards off 12-of-22 passes.

Be sure to vote using the poll on our homepage.

It will be open until Thursday at noon and the winner will be announced at 6 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.