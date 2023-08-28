Wiregrass Gives Back
Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference brings thousands to Montgomery

By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of airmen and cyber leaders from around the world are in Montgomery this week attending the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower 2023 Conference.

The purpose of the conference is to expose new waves of technology to top cyber security officials.

DAFITC is one of the primary tools for keeping Air Force and private industry cyber leaders and experts current on the latest concepts, strategies, technologies and capabilities in both the military and civilian sectors. Those who attend will get firsthand insights from leading government and industry experts on what challenges America is facing in the defense of the United States.

Department of Defense personnel, military retirees, government contractors and state employees are all attending the conference, being held at the Renaissance Hotel, with more than 150 vendors.

The theme this year is “Digitally Transforming the Air and Space Force: Investing for Tomorrow’s Fight.”

