Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecutors are pondering whether to pursue execution in the murder case of 18-year-old Jakayla Williams, the Dothan woman who tossed her newborn into a trash compactor but for an up-and-coming district attorney the decision won’t be an easy one.

“It’s something that we have not even discussed,” Houston County’s Russ Goodman said after Jakayla Williams’ arrest on Thursday. “That will be a decision that is made down the road.”

Purporting to be tough on crime, he knows some demand he seek the harshest punishment for Williams, whose offense is unfathomable.

In some ways, Williams’ murder case mirrors another in the county.

Nearly 20 years ago, a jury convicted Tierra Gobble, then a teen, of beating her four-month-old son, and a judge sent her to death row.

“It’s probably the most horrible case I have ever seen,” said then Houston County District Attorney Doug Valeska.

He had not seen Williams’ in which police say she confessed that two hours after giving birth in her home, she threw the child into the compactor that got hauled to the Dothan landfill, where police recovered the infant’s body.

Despite the horrid nature of her crime, a death sentence for Williams would be more challenging to obtain than for Gobble, who still has not been executed.

In 2005, when a jury convicted Gobble, jurors recommended punishment, but the decision was solely that of the judge.

Since then, laws have changed, and currently, jurors set punishment, with 10 of 12 required to impose the death penalty.

That is no sure thing, no matter how heinous the crime.

In April, jurors in Dale County voted overwhelmingly against the execution of convicted killer Coley McCraney, who fatally two teens in one of Alabama’s most notorious cases.

Then, there is the age.

While nothing forbids executing someone for the crimes they committed at 18, it seems logical to conclude that jurors would be reluctant to impose that penalty on a person so young.

However, Goodman could use the threat of death as a bargaining chip to obtain a guilty plea from Williams, which would send her to prison for life without parole.

Given Williams’ confession, defense attorneys Clay Wadsworth and Aimee Cobb Smith will likely claim emotional issues caused her to take her son’s life.

Following the murder of three children by their Massachusetts mother, there has been a national focus on postpartum psychosis, an illness in which hallucinations and delusions alter a person’s sense of reality after giving birth, sometimes driving them to harm themselves or their children.

As for Goodman, an up-and-coming district attorney, he has not announced a timetable for making his death penalty decision, but there is no hurry with the case in the early stages.

Williams is jailed without bond.

