Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office detention deputy arrested for distribution of marijuana

Terrance Darnell Kirkland
Terrance Darnell Kirkland(Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A detention deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has been arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, according to Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Sheriff Gentry held a news conference Monday morning announcing that 28-year-old Terrance Darnell Kirkland was selling marijuana in the community. The incident did not occur at the CCSO.

During a brief investigation on Friday, August 25, investigators say Kirkland propositioned a member of law enforcement to sell marijuana. As soon as the act was committed, police say Kirkland was taken into custody.

He is awaiting a bond hearing Monday afternoon and remains in custody at the Cullman County Detention Center.

