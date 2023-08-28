Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents

Ralph Perez Coleman
Ralph Perez Coleman(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Although only 22, Ralph Perez Coleman, who has already served time for a Dothan murder and faces rape and other charges, is on the run, legal documents reveal.

Coleman faced trial Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman moments after she concluded a sexual encounter with another man at a Dothan hotel last year.

When he failed to show up, Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton issued an arrest warrant.

Despite his age, that rape case is not Coleman’s first brush with the law.

He and other juveniles masterminded a plan to rob William “Phatso” Hawkins, whom they shot at his Collier Street home in 2016.

Of those murder suspects, only Coleman did not lose his juvenile status, and his case remained confidential.

His involvement in Hawkins’ drug-related murder was confirmed to News4 by Hawkins’ family.

Because of his juvenile status, Alabama law required Coleman’s release when he turned 21 nearly two years ago.

Related: He murdered but the judge didn’t know. Here’s why.

By then, police in north Alabama had caught Coleman driving a stolen Mercedes with an estimated value of $50,000.

Per court documents, he told officers he purchased that car for $10.

How he got out of a juvenile lockup to drive the vehicle is unclear.

After Dothan Police identified him as a rape suspect, they said Coleman fled to Florida, with his capture coming several weeks after the investigators said the incident occurred.

After his release in Dothan, court records show police charged Coleman this year with shooting and robbing in Morgan County, where officers say they previously caught him with that stolen Mercedes.

According to Morgan County jail records, Coleman was released on bond in July.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.
Tropical Storm Idalia: What to watch for
Tropical depression forms off Yucatan Peninsula on August 26, 2023.
Hurricane could develop as storm churns toward Florida coast
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing
Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body
Jakayla Williams via August 25, 2023 court hearing
“Dazed” baby killer mom appears at brief hearing

Latest News

Fire Chief Charles Brunner said the grant is needed because the price of fire engines have gone...
Jackson County Fire Department receives grant that accounts inflation
26-year-old Randall Holley (pictured) was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,...
Drunken Walton County shooting puts neighbors at risk
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Troy man sentenced in federal court for Mail Fraud
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member shot and killed in a campus building, says UNC official