Be Prepared For Idalia

SYNOPSIS – TS Idalia continues to gain energy as it creeps northeast towards the Gulf of Mexico, where high sea surface temperatures can assemble Idalia into a significant hurricane. While current forecast models have been directing it northeast into Apalachee Bay, subtle changes in the winds can steer the storm more westward, generating greater impacts for our area. Stay vigilant of Idalia and be prepared for action before the storm makes landfall early Wednesday.

Portions of the Wiregrass experienced cooling isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after temperatures reached the upper 90s and lower 100s for most areas. More relief from the oppressive heat is on the way as scattered showers and thunderstorms cut high temperatures down to the lower 90s by Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light S-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°. Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 74°. Winds light E-NE.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: *Watching Idalia* Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 93° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Franklin continues to intensify as it remains east of the U.S. Atlantic Coast. Tropical Storm Idalia maintains max winds of 40 mph as it moves slowly northeast towards the Gulf of Mexico, where conditions are ripe for Idalia to become a significant hurricane. While forecast models have been directing the center of the storm towards Apalachee Bay, slight changes to wind currents before Idalia makes landfall can steer it more westward, making our impacts greater. Stay alert and prepared for action as the storm approaches.

