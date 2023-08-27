Tropical Depression 10 heads towards favorable conditions for hurricane development
Tropical Depression 10 officially formed Saturday afternoon near the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, heading northward.
There is a 2/3 chance the center of this tropical cyclone tracking in the cone while there is a 1/3 chance it does not.
The intensity forecasts are subject to change.
Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are in the middle to upper 80s. If upper-level winds become really favorable, upwards revision to the forecasted winds will occur.
These sea surface temperatures support a significant hurricane, and there is a decent chance the winds aloft will as well.
Stay alert over the coming days and at least consider how your plans would change should a hurricane approach the Florida Panhandle around Wednesday.
The next tropical cyclone name is Idalia.
