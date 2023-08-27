Staying Aware Of The Tropics & Heat

SYNOPSIS – Another day of temperatures in the lower 100s is in store for tomorrow before the heat over the Wiregrass loosens its grip for next week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow can provide cooling for some areas while better rain coverage Monday and Tuesday reduces temperatures to the middle and lower 90s. Tropical Depression 10 continues to organize before heading north into the abundantly warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it can strengthen into a significant hurricane.

“Stay alert over the coming days and at least consider how your plans would change should a hurricane approach the Florida Panhandle around Wednesday.” - Chief Meteorologist David Paul

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy to clear. Low near 77°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, then isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 102°. Winds S-SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: *Watching the tropics* Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 92° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 93° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 mph. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

tstatus this morning as it tracks north into open waters exhibiting winds around 85 mph. The tropical disturbance we have been eyeing the past few days organized into a tropical depression east of the Yucatan Peninsula this afternoon. The system is forecast to continue organizing as it gradually moves north into favorable hurricane conditions.

