Police respond to gunshots in Blakely

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakley police officers responded to sounds of gunfire around the area of N. Church Street at 1:30 a.m. this morning.

Officers confirmed that several shots had been fired once they arrived at the scene.

Officers later received a report of a 47-year-old male entering the Early Medical Emergency Room with gunshot wounds he received while on N. Church Street.

The Blakely Police Department have not released any more details at this time but the investigation concerning the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Blakely Police Department.

