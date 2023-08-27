Native American arrowhead and fossil show hosted in Ozark

Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -In Ozark, artifact collectors brought pieces of wiregrass history to the Arrowhead and Fossil show.

The collections of Arrowheads, axes, and more, date back to thousands of years ago. The show is designed to cater to people of all ages and carry on Native American history, especially to the younger generation.

“There is so much misunderstood about Native American artifacts.”, the show organizer, Tim Tew said when asked about his motivation for hosting an event like this. With his daughter in his arms, Tew said that the youth needs to carry this history on so that it is not forgotten.

The Arrowhead and Fossil Show happens annually around this time of year.

