Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Native American arrowhead and fossil show hosted in Ozark

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -In Ozark, artifact collectors brought pieces of wiregrass history to the Arrowhead and Fossil show.

The collections of Arrowheads, axes, and more, date back to thousands of years ago. The show is designed to cater to people of all ages and carry on Native American history, especially to the younger generation.

“There is so much misunderstood about Native American artifacts.”, the show organizer, Tim Tew said when asked about his motivation for hosting an event like this. With his daughter in his arms, Tew said that the youth needs to carry this history on so that it is not forgotten.

The Arrowhead and Fossil Show happens annually around this time of year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body
Jakayla Williams via August 25, 2023 court hearing
“Dazed” baby killer mom appears at brief hearing
One person died Thursday, and another is on life support, suspected victims of drug exposure at...
One dies, another on life-support after suspected drug overdoses in Ozark home
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges

Latest News

Native American Arrowhead And Fossil Show Hosted In Ozark
Native American Arrowhead And Fossil Show Hosted In Ozark
Can Summer Hair Cuts Keep Dog Cool?
Do summer haircuts for pets help keep them cool in the heat?
Can Summer Hair Cuts Keep Dog Cool?
Can Summer Hair Cuts Keep Dog Cool?
Geneva @ Headland | 2023 Week 0
Geneva @ Headland