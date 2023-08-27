Do summer haircuts for pets help keep them cool in the heat?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Pet owners often resort to haircuts to help keep their furry friends cool in the heat. However, this might not be necessary according to one Dothan groomer.

Some breeds are used to hot temperatures while others are not. However, Jennifer Carico, the owner of Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming says extra layers of fur are what keep some breeds like Australian shepherds or Pomeranians cool in the heat. This why Carico advises shaving double-coated dogs too low but it is up to the owner.

Some other ways to keep your pet cool are brushing their coat regularly to get rid of loose hairs, limiting exercise during the hottest part of the day, and providing lots of water for them to drink.

