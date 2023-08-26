Wiregrass Gives Back
(Week 0) Game of the Week: Eufaula @ Enterprise

WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Eufaula | 08/25/23
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Eufaula | 08/25/23
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- We are getting off the first FNF game of the week at one of the most beautiful stadiums! Enterprise welcomes Eufaula for the first time since 2013.

Head coach Jerrell Jernigan looks to beef up his record with a big win over a 7A team while head coach Ben Blackmon will aim to make an early statement for the gameplan this season.

Final Score: Enterprise 63, Eufaula 14

