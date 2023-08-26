(Week 0) FNF Play of the Night

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Week 0 Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply.

Play of the Night belongs to Quarterback Brant McCollough, who effortlessly pulls off a QB keeper 85 yards down the line for the touchdown to help his Kinson Bulldogs go up over Samson.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.