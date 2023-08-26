Pike County @ Charles Henderson | 2023 Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - What a time to be in Pike County! One of the best rivals in the state of Alabama helps us celebrate the start of Friday night football.
Final Score: Pike County 7, Charles Henderson 48
