Pike County @ Charles Henderson | 2023 Week 0

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - What a time to be in Pike County! One of the best rivals in the state of Alabama helps us celebrate the start of Friday night football.

Final Score: Pike County 7, Charles Henderson 48

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.