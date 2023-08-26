Kinston @ Samson | 2023 Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -- A major rival finds its way to Samson, Alabama Friday night. Who comes out on top between the Samson Tigers and Kinston Bulldogs?
Final Score: Kinston 34, Samson 6
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.