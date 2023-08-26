Wiregrass Gives Back
Hurricane could develop as storm churns toward Florida coast

The system could impact weather in parts of Alabama and Georgia, including the Dothan area. The system blossomed Saturday off the Yucatan Peninsula, as has been anticipated.
Tropical depression forms off Yucatan Peninsula on August 26, 2023.
Tropical depression forms off Yucatan Peninsula on August 26, 2023.(National Hurricane Center)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI. FL (WTVY) -A tropical depression forecasters predict could reach hurricane strength will head toward North Florida and could impact weather in parts of Alabama and Georgia, including the Dothan area. The system blossomed Saturday off the Yucatan Peninsula, as has been anticipated.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the system will become a hurricane with at least 74 mph winds by Tuesday and issued a cone showing landfall between the Tampa Bay area and and Pensacola by later Tuesday.

Stressing it is too early to pinpoint effects, forecasters warned that those within the cone area should prepare for high winds and heavy rain.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Saturday for 33 counties, warning of heavy rain, strong winds, and tornadoes.

The system would have positive effects with much-needed rain and relief from a gripping heatwave.

