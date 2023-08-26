Houston Academy @ Wicksburg | 2023 Week 0

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) -- Head coach Josh Cox and the Wicksburg Panthers look to defend home turf against a tough Houston Academy team under head coach Eddie Brundidge.

Final Score: Houston Academy 28, Wicksburg 13

