Graceville @ Ashford | 2023 Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- David Stapleton would love nothing more than to get a win as his head coaching career begins. The Ashford Yellow Jackets welcome Graceville of Florida to kick off the season.
Final Score: Ashford 42, Graceville 6
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.