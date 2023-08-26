Graceville @ Ashford | 2023 Week 0

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- David Stapleton would love nothing more than to get a win as his head coaching career begins. The Ashford Yellow Jackets welcome Graceville of Florida to kick off the season.

Final Score: Ashford 42, Graceville 6

