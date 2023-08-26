Goshen @ Daleville | 2023 Week 0

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Coach Garner and the Daleville Warhawks look to make an early statement at home against the Goshen Eagles.

The Warriors are filling many hole this season but looking to find a consistent plan fast to better that record.

Final Score: Daleville 22, Goshen 49

