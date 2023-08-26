Geneva @ Headland | 2023 Week 0

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Jamel Harris gets his start as a head coach in a testing matching against Reggie Melton and the Headland Rams. The Geneva Panthers look to bounce back from a 4-6 record.

Final Score: Geneva 6, Headland 45

