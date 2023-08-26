Geneva @ Headland | 2023 Week 0
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Jamel Harris gets his start as a head coach in a testing matching against Reggie Melton and the Headland Rams. The Geneva Panthers look to bounce back from a 4-6 record.
Final Score: Geneva 6, Headland 45
