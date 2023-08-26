Wiregrass Gives Back
Friday Night Football: Ashford’s finger licking fries

We all know a football game is not complete without a trip to the concession stand. Fans grabbed burgers, chicken fingers, boiled peanuts, and the most popular
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a lot of playing on the football field on Friday nights, but the folks in Ashford do not play around when it comes to their menu.

We all know a football game is not complete without a trip to the concession stand. Fans grabbed burgers, chicken fingers, boiled peanuts, and the most popular menu item this week was the french fries.

Watch the full Friday Night Foodie story above.

