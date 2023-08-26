Ariton @ Dale County | 2023 Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s a clash in Dale County! The Warriors welcome the Ariton Purple Cats under head coach Steven Kilcrease.
Final Score: Dale County 33, Ariton 20.
