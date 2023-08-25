WATCH: Enterprise, Eufaula look for big win to start 2023 season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s Week 0 of the 2023 high school football season and teams are ready to hit the gridiron for their first official games of the season. One of those contests takes us to Wildcat Stadium and the newly dubbed Bill Bacon Field, as our first News4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week matchup of the season sees the 7A Enterprise Wildcats play host to the Eufaula Tigers out of 5A.

This will be the 25th matchup all time between Enterprise and Eufaula, and the first meeting between the two schools since 2013. The Wildcats won that previous meeting 41-3, and have actually won the last 15 meetings against Eufaula dating back to 1961. The last time Eufaula beat Enterprise was in 1959, when they won that contest by a final of 24-15. That win, along with the 5 previous meetings between the schools from 1933-1958, account for all 6 recorded wins Eufaula has ever had against Enterprise in the series history.

Enterprise earned two other victories in the first two contests between the schools in 1921 and 1927, and the two schools tied 7-7 in 1960 between the end of Eufaula’s 6-game winning streak and the start of Enterprise’s active 15-game winning streak.

Eufaula comes into this season coming off a 7-3 campaign in 2022. That record included three straight wins to open the season against Stanhope Elmore, Headland, and Greenville before dropping an overtime loss at home to Pike Road, coming back with two wins over Pell City and Carroll, dropping another at home to eventual 5A state runner-up Charles Henderson, and wrapping up the regular season with wins over Rehobeth and Early County (GA) before a 1st round playoff loss against Faith Academy.

Enterprise will look to build off an 8-4 record from 2022 and a 2nd round exit in the 7A Playoffs. The Wildcats earned an opening season win last year over Bay High School out of Panama City (FL) before dropping two straight in region play to eventual 7A runner-up Auburn and Central Phenix City. Enterprise would win two back against Smiths Station and Rehobeth before a loss to Prattville at home, and then finished the regular season with region wins over rival Dothan, Opelika, Jeff Davis and Lee Montgomery. After a 1st round playoff win over Baker, Enterprise dropped their second loss of the year to Central Phenix City in the 2nd round to end their 2022 campaign.

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Wildcats and Tigers is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Eufaula | 08/25/23 (WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.