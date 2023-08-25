Very Hot Through The Weekend

SYNOPSIS - The powerful ridge of high pressure will begin to retreat this weekend, but temperatures will still reach the lower 100s thanks to a northerly wind. Rain chances increase early next work week with scattered showers looking more likely, helping to bring our high temperatures back down to normal. The tropics are staying active with a possible tropical system developing in the eastern Gulf of Mexico around Monday. We will watch to see what impacts this could have along the Gulf Coast.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, stray showers. High near 100°. Winds N 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, stray showers. High near 103°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 102° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas: 2 Feet

Follow the 4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter: @MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook: WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.