Very Hot Through The Weekend

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - The powerful ridge of high pressure will begin to retreat this weekend, but temperatures will still reach the lower 100s thanks to a northerly wind. Rain chances increase early next work week with scattered showers looking more likely, helping to bring our high temperatures back down to normal. The tropics are staying active with a possible tropical system developing in the eastern Gulf of Mexico around Monday. We will watch to see what impacts this could have along the Gulf Coast.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, stray showers. High near 100°. Winds N 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, stray showers. High near 103°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 102° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas: 2 Feet

