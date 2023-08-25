Recent law passed in Alabama prohibits the use of cell phones while driving

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On June 6, Alabama lawmakers passed a law that prohibits the use of cellular devices while operating a vehicle, with the goal to diminish distracted driving in the state.

“Anything that can keep your eyes off the task of driving or your mind off the task of driving can increase your chances of being involved in an accident,” ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney said.

Statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show a driver who is texting is 23 times more likely to get into a crash. To beat those odds, McKinney says preparing to be on the road before getting behind the wheel can reduce those odds.

“Have that playlist already set, get yourself set and ready before you put your vehicle in motion and start traveling on the highway. When people are in the car with you, try not to be easily distracted by the conversation,” McKinney said.

If you need to take a call while driving, the safest thing to do is pull over.

Law enforcement in Alabama says this is a secondary charge, meaning police can’t pull you over specifically for holding your phone. If you are pulled over for any other reason, the hands-free charge will be tacked on.

The consequences include a fine, court costs, and a statement on your driving record.

However, only warnings are given out for right now until June 2024. That’s when citations begin.

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is going to enforce the Alabama Traffic laws. With the bill, we are going to do what we have to do and make sure we are doing our jobs,” McKinney said.

