One dies, another on life-support after suspected drug overdoses in Ozark home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died Thursday, and another is on life support, suspected victims of drug exposure at an Ozark home, law enforcement told News4.

“We believe these are overdoses but don’t want to speculate on specifics, including the type of drugs, until lab results are returned,” said Ozark Police Lieutenant Michael Bryan.

He told News4 officers responded to two incidents at the home on Thursday, one in the mid-afternoon and the other about 9 p.m.

Paramedics rushed three people to area hospitals.

Dale County Coroner John Cawley identified the fatality as 40-year-old Talia Johnson. Among the other victims, one is on life-support and the other should recover, Bryan said.

He claimed all have an extensive history of drug abuse.

An officer also received a medical evaluation amid concerns about exposure to potentially dead drugs. However, there were no signs of exposure, and Bryan said the officer was doing well.

A formal statement from Ozark Police is expected later Friday.

