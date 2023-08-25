NPF Fairgrounds enhancing security for festival goers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds are making improvements to safety.

Metal detectors will now be installed, and and are expected to be up and operational in time for the National Peanut Festival in November.

The cost of these new metal detectors is around $80,000.

Anyone who comes in with bags has to go through a screening system but is not required to have clear bags like in years past.

“It’s too many moms with diaper bags, it will be impossible. I don’t want to do that to them. So, this is our first year, just be patient with us. It’s going to be a fluid process,” Tony Ellison said.

The Festival runs from November 3-12. More updates on what’s to come and improvements is expected to be announced next week.

