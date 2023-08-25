Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Northside Methodist @ Houston County | 2023 Week 0

NMA @ Houston County | Week 0
NMA @ Houston County | Week 0(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - First year head coach Stefan Gainey looks to earn win numero uno against the Houston County Lions. Houston County, on the other hand, would love to kick off its season with a win after a tough 2022 season.

The teams had a defensive battle in the beginning before the Knights turned up the heat. Northside Methodist would carry on momentum throughout the game as the Lions struggled to recover.

Final Score: Northside Methodist 25, Houston County 6

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tide great makes stop in Dothan
Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
American Football
Friday football games delayed due to heat
Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
Myniko Harrison of Samson, AL
Police: Samson man arrested for kidnapping

Latest News

The AHSAA gave the go-ahead for the two sports to become championship sports next school year.
Girls flag football and wrestling will be state championship sports for the 2024-25 school year
The AHSAA gave the go-ahead for the two sports to become championship sports next school year.
Girls wrestling & flag football becomes championship sports
CARROLL @ DOTHAN |WEEK 0
Carroll @ Dothan | 2023 Week 0
AHSAA short on referees for high school sports
AHSAA experiencing a shortage of officials for sports