Northside Methodist @ Houston County | 2023 Week 0

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - First year head coach Stefan Gainey looks to earn win numero uno against the Houston County Lions. Houston County, on the other hand, would love to kick off its season with a win after a tough 2022 season.

The teams had a defensive battle in the beginning before the Knights turned up the heat. Northside Methodist would carry on momentum throughout the game as the Lions struggled to recover.

Final Score: Northside Methodist 25, Houston County 6

