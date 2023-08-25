News4 FNF GOTW: Enterprise looks to dust off the rust in game one

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise Wildcats host the Eufaula Tigers in Wildcat Stadium for our first Game of the Week in 2023.

“This is what we worked so hard for,” said Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon.

Enterprise looks to build off a second round appearance in head coach Ben Blackmon’s second season.

“Each week is a steppingstone, right?” Blackmon added. “And you’re going to learn things each week so this first game against Eufaula is a very, very good opponent for us to see where we’re heading into region play next week.”

After losing to big offensive weapons from 2022 in quarterback Aiden White and wide receiver Mykel Johnson there’s a new identity for this squad at least for now.

“We’re going to have to play to our defense,” Blackmon said “You know, I think our defense is what’s got nine returning starters coming back and I think we’ll play to the defense and strength. But I think as we go the season grows, our offense will become more and more explosive.”

“We have a lot of returning seniors and like that kind of helps because we don’t have to start from day one,” said senior Johntavious Hooten. “We can go ahead and start from where we started from last year to go ahead and get better at what we’re doing on the field.”

Indiana Hoosier commit Keion Dunlap is playing both ways for the cats this season, anchoring the secondary while also helping carry the rock.

“We’ve got a big talented running back room,” Dunlap said. “We’re all here to help each other we are here to eat. Get the ball as much as we can. Everybody here to score, help the team so it’s going to start with us on the offensive side.”

It’s always an exciting time when you start 0-0 looking to come out on top.

“Last first game,” Hooten said. “We’re ready to get on the field with the bros and let’s hopefully win this chip.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.