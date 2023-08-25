Wiregrass Gives Back
Junior NBA teams coming to Enterprise

By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Parks and Recreation has a cost-effective way to teach kids core values with Junior NBA teams.

For the first time, the state of Alabama will have these teams. Boys and girls ages six to 14 can look like professionals while learning about teamwork and sportsmanship.

Over 500 kids signed up to play basketball in Enterprise last year. The program provides free league official jerseys with a minimum uniform purchase.

The Parks and Recreation Superintendent, Blake Moore, said it is easier now for kids to build community through basketball.

“There’s a lot that you can learn from sports,” Moore said. “I feel like you can learn about winning, just as importantly as you can learn about losing and to build those relationships with each other. I still remember when I played the sports, those leave lasting memories with you,” he added. ”So I think it’s just a big deal. It builds community, and that’s important to us.”

The Junior NBA teams were marketed to cities with professional basketball teams over the past two years. Now that the trial run is over, Enterprise kids will sport official NBA and WNBA jerseys.

Coaches also receive lesson plans to help kids reach their full athletic potential.

