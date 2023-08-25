Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Hot Weekend As We Eye The Tropics

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Record-breaking heat is on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the lower 100s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few stray PM showers are possible, with better chances on Sunday. Overall rain chances increase for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico early next week as a potential tropical system moves northward with mid-week impacts possible.

TONIGHT – Turning clear. Low near 75°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, a few stray PM showers possible. High near 103°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, a few PM showers/t’showers possible. Low: 77° High: 102° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: *Watching the tropics*. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 92° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking TS Franklin in the Atlantic, which will move generally northward and strengthen over the next several days. US impacts are not anticipated. We’re also tracking disturbed weather near the Yucatan, which is likely to gradually organize this weekend. A northward move into the Gulf next week is likely with further strengthening.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan DuggerSubscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
WATCH: Mother charged in death of newborn
Windham Rotunda dead ay 36
Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36
One person died Thursday, and another is on life support, suspected victims of drug exposure at...
One dies, another on life-support after suspected drug overdoses in Ozark home

Latest News

Color The Weather 08-25-23
Color The Weather 08-25-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Friday, August 25, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Very Hot Through The Weekend
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, August 24, 2023