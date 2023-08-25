Hot Weekend As We Eye The Tropics

SYNOPSIS – Record-breaking heat is on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the lower 100s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few stray PM showers are possible, with better chances on Sunday. Overall rain chances increase for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico early next week as a potential tropical system moves northward with mid-week impacts possible.

TONIGHT – Turning clear. Low near 75°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, a few stray PM showers possible. High near 103°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, a few PM showers/t’showers possible. Low: 77° High: 102° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: *Watching the tropics*. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 92° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking TS Franklin in the Atlantic, which will move generally northward and strengthen over the next several days. US impacts are not anticipated. We’re also tracking disturbed weather near the Yucatan, which is likely to gradually organize this weekend. A northward move into the Gulf next week is likely with further strengthening.

