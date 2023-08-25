Girls flag football and wrestling will be state championship sports for the 2024-25 school year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In July of this year, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced that girl’s flag football and girl’s wrestling will become championship sports for the 2024-25 school year.

The sports and interest in them are not new. Flag football has existed for three years in the state but now both sports will have an official state championship. In southeast Alabama, both Carroll and Dothan High Schools have promising young programs.

John Biezuns is the wrestling coach at Dothan High School. One of the girls he has coached competed on the state level for two consecutive years.

“She was fourth her freshman year and fourth this past year,” Biezun said about Olivia Piasecki, who he has encouraged to become an unofficial ambassador for the sport.

For girl’s flag football at Carroll High School, the athletic director was surprised by the interest shown by the students when an interest survey was sent to them last spring.

The team began practicing over the summer. For two athletes on the team, the girls being able to compete for a state championship is bittersweet for the seniors. Isis Evans has always loved watching football as an athletic trainer at the school.

“It is really nice to actually play instead of being on the sidelines,” Evans said about playing her senior year. Peyton Pentecost, another senior on the team is glad to be a part of the start of this new program.

While those athletes are waiting for the AHSAA Championship, they have a chance to compete in an unofficial girls’ flag football championship game on December 6th. Girls’ wrestling season will begin sometime in October with the state championship being hosted in Huntsville in January.

The decision to sanction both sports brings them to the level of other championship sports in the state and allows the creation of divisions. Each sport will begin with two divisions.

