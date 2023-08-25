Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise progresses with new fire engine

Fire fighters with Mayor Cooper hose down the new fire engine during the ceremony.
Fire fighters with Mayor Cooper hose down the new fire engine during the ceremony.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Fire Department is doing good for the community by using the newest equipment and giving back to others.

On August 25, a wet-down-push-in ceremony, a tradition dating back to the 1800s, anointed the latest fire truck. During this ceremony, the new engine is hosed down and pushed into the station.

The 20-year-old fire engine it’s replacing is going to the Coffee County Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire Chief Chris Davis said that the main difference between the two engines is the age of the trucks and the size of the water tanks. The new Engine is a 2023 E-One Typhoon and the old one is a 1997 E-One Cyclone 2.

He added that the new engine ensures reliability and the old one will continue to save lives.

It’s called the “City of Progress so you have to progress,” District 4 Councilman, Scotty Johnson, said. “It helps our citizens and our business folks. And then being able to take a piece of equipment that’s out of service and has done a great job for our city and give it to the county out there so they can use just helps our rural community to protect our families and our pets and everything from fires,” he added

Davis said that most of the county is covered by volunteer fire departments. 79.1% of fire departments in Alabama are volunteer-based. He elaborated on the need for volunteer firefighters by saying there have been instances where he relied on them for aid.

