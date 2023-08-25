Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in the Dothan landfill, though they believe the child was alive when discarded.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan, Alabama, woman faces a Capital Murder charge because she threw her newborn in a dumpster equipped with a trash compactor.

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, Thursday after they found the baby dead in the Dothan landfill, though they believe the child was alive when discarded.

“She told family that she had delivered a child on August and taken it to Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan,” Police Chief Will Benny said during a Thursday night press conference.

He said the family became suspicious of Williams’ story, and hospital surveillance video confirmed she never brought her baby boy to Southeast Health.

Police claim she admitted discarding her child, telling investigators she did not want to be a mother.

“It shocks the mind; it shocks the soul,” Benny told reporters.

He said Alabama law would have protected Williams had she brought the child to the hospital and would have accepted it without questions.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman said he has not discussed with his staff whether he would seek the death penalty.

Williams is held without bail.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny spoke with the media about the case involving an 18-year-old charged with the death of a newborn child.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tide great makes stop in Dothan
Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
American Football
Friday football games delayed due to heat
Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
Myniko Harrison of Samson, AL
Police: Samson man arrested for kidnapping

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
New farmers market to keep farmers in Ozark
New farmers market to keep farmers in Ozark
AHSAA short on referees for high school sports
AHSAA short on referees for high school sports
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny spoke with the media about the case involving an 18-year-old...
Dothan Police reveal details of baby's murder