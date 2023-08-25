“Dazed” baby killer mom appears at brief hearing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jakayla Williams sat before the camera on Friday morning and, via Zoom, respectfully answered a judge’s questions about charges that she threw her newborn into a dumpster where the child died.

“Jakayla, you’re charged with Capital Murder?” Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis asked the 18-year-old whom police arrested yesterday.

“Yes sir,” she answered, appearing dazed.

Lewis reminded Williams that her charge carries a potential death sentence.

Williams’s routine appearance from the Houston County Jail took less than five minutes and revealed no new details in a bizarre and unsettling case.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny claims Williams birthed her son on August 13 in the bedroom of her home. She told her family that she had dropped the child off to a Southeast Health Medical Center nurse.

Her family became suspicious of that account, which ultimately sparked a police investigation that led officers to the baby’s body on Thursday, after the dumpster’s transfer to the public landfill.

An autopsy is planned and could reveal the cause of death.

After the brief hearing, appointed attorneys Clay Wadworth and Amiee Cobb Smith left the courtroom, planning to visit Williams at the Houston County Jail later Friday.

They told Lewis they intended to ask him for a bond hearing in hopes of getting Williams out on bail, but rarely are bonds given in capital cases.

Previous coverage on the case below:

