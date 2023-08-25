Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

“Dazed” baby killer mom appears at brief hearing

A Houston County judge appointed 2 lawyers with murder case experience to represent a Dothan teen accused of Capital Murder throwing her baby in a dumpster.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jakayla Williams sat before the camera on Friday morning and, via Zoom, respectfully answered a judge’s questions about charges that she threw her newborn into a dumpster where the child died.

“Jakayla, you’re charged with Capital Murder?” Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis asked the 18-year-old whom police arrested yesterday.

“Yes sir,” she answered, appearing dazed.

Lewis reminded Williams that her charge carries a potential death sentence.

Williams’s routine appearance from the Houston County Jail took less than five minutes and revealed no new details in a bizarre and unsettling case.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny claims Williams birthed her son on August 13 in the bedroom of her home. She told her family that she had dropped the child off to a Southeast Health Medical Center nurse.

Her family became suspicious of that account, which ultimately sparked a police investigation that led officers to the baby’s body on Thursday, after the dumpster’s transfer to the public landfill.

An autopsy is planned and could reveal the cause of death.

After the brief hearing, appointed attorneys Clay Wadworth and Amiee Cobb Smith left the courtroom, planning to visit Williams at the Houston County Jail later Friday.

They told Lewis they intended to ask him for a bond hearing in hopes of getting Williams out on bail, but rarely are bonds given in capital cases.

Previous coverage on the case below:

Dothan baby thrown in dumpster, found dead in landfill
A Dothan, Alabama, woman faces a Capital Murder charge because she threw her newborn in a...
Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body
News4 Senior Reporter Ken Curtis joins Kinsley Centers on News4Now at 9 to unravel the...
WATCH: Mother charged in death of newborn
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny spoke with the media about the case involving an 18-year-old...

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
WATCH: Mother charged in death of newborn
Windham Rotunda dead ay 36
Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

A Houston County judge appointed 2 lawyers with murder case experience to represent a Dothan...
Judge formally charged teen who threw baby in dumpster
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
One person died Thursday, and another is on life support, suspected victims of drug exposure at...
One dies, another on life-support after suspected drug overdoses in Ozark home
Students from the Panama City Marine Institute search for remnants of Governor Stone wreckage
One last dive: student divers search for pieces of the Governor’s Stone ahead of dredging