Carroll @ Dothan | 2023 Week 0

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High school football is finally here folks! We are back in action with your favorite Wiregrass teams taking the field.

Fans got a Thursday night treat as head coach Jed Kennedy and the Dothan Wolves welcomed head coach Patrick Plott and the Carroll Eagles.

There is no denying the size different with these Class 7A team hosting a Class 5A squad. However, back at Encore Coaches Day, Plott said the main goal wasn’t to practice against a high caliber team but to win.

The Wolves were able to defend their home well capitalizing off multiple turnovers for Carroll. They face Percy Julian on the road next and Carroll heads to Dale County.

Final Score: Dothan 59, Carroll 14

