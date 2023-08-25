Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Carroll @ Dothan | 2023 Week 0

CARROLL @ DOTHAN |WEEK 0
CARROLL @ DOTHAN |WEEK 0(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High school football is finally here folks! We are back in action with your favorite Wiregrass teams taking the field.

Fans got a Thursday night treat as head coach Jed Kennedy and the Dothan Wolves welcomed head coach Patrick Plott and the Carroll Eagles.

There is no denying the size different with these Class 7A team hosting a Class 5A squad. However, back at Encore Coaches Day, Plott said the main goal wasn’t to practice against a high caliber team but to win.

The Wolves were able to defend their home well capitalizing off multiple turnovers for Carroll. They face Percy Julian on the road next and Carroll heads to Dale County.

Final Score: Dothan 59, Carroll 14

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tide great makes stop in Dothan
Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
American Football
Friday football games delayed due to heat
Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
Myniko Harrison of Samson, AL
Police: Samson man arrested for kidnapping

Latest News

NMA @ Houston County | Week 0
Northside Methodist @ Houston County | 2023 Week 0
The AHSAA gave the go-ahead for the two sports to become championship sports next school year.
Girls flag football and wrestling will be state championship sports for the 2024-25 school year
The AHSAA gave the go-ahead for the two sports to become championship sports next school year.
Girls wrestling & flag football becomes championship sports
AHSAA short on referees for high school sports
AHSAA experiencing a shortage of officials for sports