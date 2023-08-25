Andalusia @ Opp | 2023 Week 0

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a rivalry for the books! 92 games have been played between the Opp Bobcats and the Andalusia Bulldogs, Thursday made 93.

The Bobcats are under new leadership in head coach Matt Brunson and the Andalusia Bulldogs only want to build off their success after winning a state title in 2022.

Final Score: Andalusia 42, Opp 8

