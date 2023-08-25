Wiregrass Gives Back
AHSAA experiencing a shortage of officials for sports

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Football season is here, but a shortage of officials could affect some team’s schedules.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association noticed the issue shortly after the pandemic. After sports were suspended during the pandemic, some officials decided not to come back. Since then, AHSAA is still recruiting.

Ken Washington, the Director of Officials with AHSAA says Dothan is one of the primary areas affected by the shortage. This forces schools to move games to Thursday. Everybody looks forward to Friday night football and to have to change to Thursday night, changes the custom of how they normally do things. “, Washington said about the issue. It also puts officials in the middle of choosing which schools must reschedule to be at the games.

Those interested in officiating can contact Ken Washington at the Alabama High School Athletic Association. No extra experience is needed and the association will train those interested in specific sports.

