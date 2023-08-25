Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
WATCH: Mother charged in death of newborn
Windham Rotunda dead ay 36
Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36
One person died Thursday, and another is on life support, suspected victims of drug exposure at...
One dies, another on life-support after suspected drug overdoses in Ozark home

Latest News

Peacock killed in Las Vegas, shot by an arrow twice
Pet peacock ‘Pete’ killed after shot with arrows in neighborhood
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
U.S. mortgage rates soared to 7.23% this week, their highest level since 2001. (CNN,...
Mortgage rates soar, Fed chief forecasts future rates