WATCH: Mother charged in death of newborn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An 18-year-old Dothan girl faces a Capital Murder charge related to the death of a newborn child.

Dothan Police are expected to make a formal announcement tonight.

News4 will withhold the suspect’s name and the disturbing details of this case until Chief Will Benny’s 7 p.m. press conference which will be streamed live.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.