WATCH: Mother charged in death of newborn

By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An 18-year-old Dothan girl faces a Capital Murder charge related to the death of a newborn child.

Dothan Police are expected to make a formal announcement tonight.

News4 will withhold the suspect’s name and the disturbing details of this case until Chief Will Benny’s 7 p.m. press conference which will be streamed live.

